Mauritius: Health Ministry Organises Activities to Mark World No Tobacco Day

The Ministry of Health and Quality of Life will organise various activities in the context of the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2017 observed on 31 May.

The activities include the organisation of a competition on short film/video with the aim of raising awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco smoking; the mounting of a sensitisation campaign on the ill effects of tobacco; and the launching of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey Report 2016.

The theme chosen by the World Health Organisation for this year is "Tobacco - a threat to development".

WNTD is intended to encourage a 24-hour period of abstinence from all forms of tobacco consumption around the globe. The day is further intended to draw attention to the widespread prevalence of tobacco use and to negative health effects, which currently lead to nearly 6 million deaths each year worldwide including non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.