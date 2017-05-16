Kenya: Woman Rep Tiyah Galgalo in Fight for Political Survival

Unlike other counties where there is a scramble for the Woman Representative's seat, in Isiolo, the situation is different.

Only four candidates will square it out for the position in the August 8 General Election.

The contest pits incumbent Tiyah Galgalo, a former state corporation chairperson Ms Rehema Dida Jaldesa, Mrs Betsy Kaari Mburugu (a former teacher) and Nasibo Sora Abdirahaman, who is the youngest.

Until two weeks ago, only three candidates had remained in the race after the incumbent lost in the Jubilee nominations and conceded defeat saying she won't be defending her seat in August.

But later, Ms Galgalo made a political about-turn confirming that she was fully in the race to defend her seat.

CITED RIGGING

Ms Galgalo, one of President Uhuru Kenyatta's ardent defenders cited cases of rigging and irregularities during the nominations and opted to vie as an independent candidate. Ms Dida garnered 18,361 votes against Ms Galgalo's 10,831 in the primaries.

The Jubilee flagbearer who now enjoys the popularity of the party in the region will face off with Ms Mburugu, a newcomer in politics who is vying on a Party of National Unity (PNU), Ms Galgalo (Independent) and a 31-year-old Ms Abdirahaman of the Wiper party.

Earlier pundits had predicted an early win for Ms Dida, the immediate former chairperson of Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) following the short-lived resignation of Ms Galgalo from politics.

Three of the contestants are set to split the Borana community votes, which are considered the highest compared to other local communities.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Only two out of five cosmopolitan communities have fronted their candidates for the position, with Ms Mburugu representing the Merus while the rest are from the larger Borana community.

In an interview with the Nation, Ms Galgalo expressed hope she would be re-elected, saying her achievements in the last four-and-half years spoke volumes.

"I have worked together, tirelessly with the National Government, to bring about a lot of development projects to this region... if elected I will redouble my efforts," she states.

She mentioned the establishment of Huduma Centre, construction of Sh350 million Gotu Bridge, employment and women empowerment programmes through the Affirmative Action Fund, as some of the projects she championed in the county.

Ms Dida, who has received massive support from the Friends of Bahari (FOB) team and had sleepless night in campaigns to clinch the party ticket, too exuded confident she would clinch the second most-contested seat in the county in the August 8 General Election.

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Ms Dida, has on several occasions bragged of having improved the welfare of women in the county, despite having not held any political seat.

"I will focus on women and youth empowerment, promote talent among young people, introduce culture and entrepreneurship and encourage personal savings if elected," said Ms Dida.

She contested for the first time in 2013 on a URP ticket but narrowly lost to Ms Galgalo. She was then appointed by President Kenyatta as the Ewaso Ng'iro North Development Authority (ENNDA) chairperson and later transferred to KIE.

Ms Galgalo and Ms Dida have publicly claimed to have close working relations with the top country's leadership including President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, hence their ability to earn the region a 'huge chunk of the national cake'.

But their other rival, Mrs Mburugu insists she too is a force to reckon with and was confident she would clinch the seat, as she had the support from all the communities.

ELECTORAL AGENDA

The former teacher is banking on her 27-year-experience and good relations to unseat Ms Galgalo.

Her electoral agenda are anchored on education for the girl child, championing for women and youth empowerment and adequate care for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged.

Mrs Mburugu, a first-timer in politics, has accused the incumbent of doing little to uplift women in the region.

But even as the three contenders blow their trumpets, the entry into the race by youthful aspirant, Ms Abdirahaman, 31, now threatens to dissolve the equations of the three contesters.

BACK TO DRAWING BOARD

Her bid has forced her competitors to go back to the drawing board to strategise on a new winning formula.

She has hit the campaign trail, claiming that the region needed, fresh and young blood that will represent 'real' issues affecting locals especially in remote areas.

"Women and youths have been forgotten for years yet they are the largest number that elects politicians," said Ms Abdirahaman.

She wants to be an example by offering motivation that even youths can offer better leadership.