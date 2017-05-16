Kenya: Megastar Diamond Platnumz Set to Headline 17th Koroga Festival

The 17th Edition is back so, SAVE THE DATE to this EPIC TWO DAY Festival at THE CARNIVORE!

With over 20 awards to his name Diamond Platnumz is one of Tanzania's most celebrated artists. He will be headlining the 17th edition of The Koroga Festival on Sunday, May 28th, 2017!

Kidum and Le Band will be setting the stage for the Tanzanian megastar on Day 2 of the Festival, on Sunday. While in a first for The Koroga Festival, on Day 1, Saturday, May 27th, 2017, the festival will be hosting a bevy of DJs - promising to be a high-energy weekend.

Here's the DJ lineup for Saturday from 2pm to 7pm:

DJ Zinhle (SA)

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Slick

DJ Drazen

Mikhail Kuzi

The Koroga Festival brought to you by Capital FM celebrates the greatest African acts from around the continent, food and culture. Advance tickets are on sale on ticketsasa.com for KSh 2000. Tickets at the gate will be Ksh 2500. Entry is free for kids under 12 years of age. Food and drinks from outside are not allowed.

