Kenya: Party, Development Record to Shape Race for Homa Bay Town Seat

Party politics, clan factor and development performance are factors set to determine the next MP for Homa Bay Town Constituency.

Three aspirants are currently lined up to tame vocal firebrand lawmaker Peter Opondo Kaluma.

Former Rangwe MP Martin Ogindo who heads the Green Congress of Kenya Party is promising a titanic duel against Mr Kaluma's incumbency.

Other aspirants are Amani Congress of Kenya's Bon Awuor and Ford Kenya's Collins Odoyo.

Mr Kaluma won in ODM nominations in the constituency after beating seven aspirants who sought the party's ticket.

COSMOPOLITAN CONSTITUENCY

Mr Ogindo, a fierce rival of Mr Kaluma's in the last elections vowed to unseat the MP citing "demand" by the constituents for him to vie for the seat.

"I will be vying for the Homa Bay Town parliamentary seat using Green Congress of Kenya ticket and I am sure of winning," said Mr Ogindo.

Homa Bay Town Constituency was curved out of Rangwe Constituency in the last delimitation of boundaries. MP Peter Kaluma is the first lawmaker.

The cosmopolitan constituency, with four wards, is dominated by the Kanyada clan and non- locals or "jodak" in Dholuo.

The four wards making Homa Bay Town Constituency are Homa Bay Town East, Homa Bay Town West, Arujo and Homa Bay Town Central.

WINNING HEARTS

The aspirants, who all hail from the Kanyada clan are confident of rallying their sub-clans and winning hearts of "jodak" to clinch the seat.

In the constituency, the political rivalry pitting Homa Bay Town East and Homa Bay Town West regions is set to play out.

Mr Ogindo hopes on reclaiming the Homa Bay Town West votes while Mr Kaluma boasts of massive support across the constituency.

"Our people need development. It is foolhardy to segment residents into clans for your own benefit," said Mr Kaluma.

Mr Kaluma has accused Mr Ogindo of not being loyal to ODM party which catapulted him to elective politics.

"Why did Mr Ogindo form his own party if he means well for Mr Odinga's presidential bid?" asked Mr Kaluma.

VOTER APATHY

However, Mr Ogindo has reiterated several times that he is drumming support for Mr Odinga's bid, and has explained his party stands better chance of ending the glaring voter apathy orchestrated by shambolic ODM nominations in Nyanza region.

"I am supporting Mr Odinga's presidential bid. I am determined to see that each and every voter from the region votes for Mr Odinga," said Mr Ogindo. In the constituency and the entire county, ODM party enjoys massive support.

The party won several county assembly seats and all parliamentary seats in last General Election. But the shambolic ODM nominations witnessed in the county threatens to tear this dominance.

Winning an ODM ticket in the constituency is as good as winning the election itself.

MP Kaluma banks on his development record and his impressive performance in the national assembly.

LIFE-CHANGING PROJECTS

Mr Kaluma says that he is confident of re-election because of the several life changing projects he has initiated in the constituency.

The lawmaker made his debut entry into elective politics in 2007 when he unsuccessfully vied against Mr Ogindo and Mr Philip Okundi, then MP of the former Rangwe.

His elevation to political stardom was as a result of his support for education initiatives in the region.

The MP boasted of successfully overseeing the implementation of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) in the constituency.

"I have built schools, hospitals, roads and renovated markets in the constituency. The constituents are going to elect me on a development platform," said Mr Kaluma.

Mr Kaluma also says that he has overseen issuance of bursary scholarships to over 10,000 beneficiaries, who are disadvantaged in the constituency.

Mr Kaluma's support for ODM leader Raila Odinga has earned him support among the constituents who view him as a foot soldier for the National Super Alliance presidential candidate.