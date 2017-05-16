Tanzania: All Is Set for a Free Ebola-Alert Mission

A six-member team of health experts embarks on an Ebola sensitisation mission embracing five Tanzanian regions bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The government says during the itinerary in Kagera, Kigoma, Katavi, Rukwa and Songwe regions, its members will interact with members of the public by mobile phone.

Through free connection by Number 117 on all networks, the team members will respond to public enquiries about the swiftlyspreading, fast-killing disease.

The focus will include safety precautions and response procedures. At a media briefing session yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Mpoki Ulisubya,said the mission comes on the heels of reports of an Ebola outbreak in DRC.

Initial reports were released by the International Health Regulations (National Focal Point), and subsequently confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last Friday.

Three out of nine initial patients have died. Dr Ulisubya said Ebola, which had initially struck the West African region, spread to North-East Uele in the Central African Republic (CAR), and subsequently to DRC. He said experts in Tanzania's team that will soon embark on the educative mission, were part of a larger group that had been on an experience-acquiring experience in West Africa.

The PS pointed out that, although not a single person in Tanzania had been reported to have been infected by the disease, state had to be on full alert and take precautions.

He said since human interaction was one of the agencies for swift infection, people in Tanzania, especially those bordering DRC, should be extra cautious.