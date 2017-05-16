16 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Maize Stock Reserves Enough for Half Day

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Daily Nation
A container is offloaded from a ship at Mombasa port.
By Gerald Andae

Maize at Kenya's strategic grain reserves will this week fall to 90kg 50,000 bags, enough to feed the country for half a day, underlining the magnitude of the food crisis in the country.

The reserve, which is expected to hold five million bags to cushion the country from food shortages, has been depleted by the recent release of 1,050,000 bags to millers to help curb the runaway flour prices.

This means the State will turn to imports should it need maize for relief purposes given the weakened position of the grain reserves of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

It also dims the government hand in the fight to lower flour prices given the State has recently turned to strategic grain reserves to cool the price of the staple crop, currently retailing at record levels.

"We are yet to tabulate, but the figure should fall to about 50,000 bags after we released more bags to the large millers last Friday," NCPB managing director Newton Terer told Business Daily Monday in a phone interview.

More on This

"The saving grace is that imports are landing at Mombasa port."

The 322,222 bags of Mexican maize arrived at the Mombasa port last Thursday and another consignment of 416,666 bags is expected in weeks.

Inadequate stocks

Millers say the imported maize is inadequate to cut flour prices because they will last for about eight days for a country that consumes about 100,000 bags daily or three million monthly.

The cost of a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour had dropped from a high of Sh153 last month to Sh120 a fortnight ago following government intervention to release grain from Strategic Food Reserve, but it has now risen to Sh144.

Millers expect the packet of maize flour to fall to Sh125 in late June or early July when the stock of maize available locally is expected to meet the country's needs.

The NCPB will have to wait until September when the harvest seasons start to replenish the strategic grain reserves.

The expensive food including sugar, flour and vegetables has become a political liability for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks a second term in August 8 elections. High cost of food saw inflation jump to 11.48 in April from 10.28 in March.

More on This

Maize Is From Mexico but Was Shipped From SA - Govt

The 29,900 metric tonnes imported into the country last week is Mexican maize transhipped into Kenya through South… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.