Nigeria: Group Wants Individuals Behind Buhari's Death Rumour Exposed

Abuja — The National Forum of Democrats has urged the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Director General, State Security Services to deploy resources at its disposal to unmask those behind the false news report of President Muhammadu Buhari's death, with a view to bringing them to book.

It would be recalled that a news site, http://metro-uk.com had reported what turned out to be a fake news report of President Muhammadu Buhari's death.

National President of the Forum, Alhaji Gambo Danbatta expressed concern over the danger of such fake news and the consequences itposes to the country's democracy.

He said given the serious breakdown of law and order that this fake story about the President's demise could have caused, there is need toV track down and unmask those behind the story with a view to bringing them to book.

He described as sad and depressing that desperate politicians have come to this sorry pass where the issue of mortality that applies to all has now become ready tools in the hands of those who think Nigeria must remain in their pocket.

He pointed that there are procedures for confirming a death before going to town with the story, such as contacting personal physician, lawyer, next of kin or in the case of a world leader, the official spokespersons.