Kenya: Al-Shabaab Kill Chief in Mandera

A chief in Mandera County was killed Monday night by Al-Shabaab terrorists.

County Administration Police Commander Suleiman Rashid said the attackers raided the chief's homestead in Omar Jillo township at 10pm and shot him dead.

Mr Suleiman said the slain chief was instrumental in intelligence gathering on Al-Shabaab operations in the area.

The officer denied reports that two police reservists were missing after the attack.

"We have all our police reservists accounted for and nobody else was injured in the attack except the chief," Mr Suleiman said.