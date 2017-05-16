Photo: Daily News

A pregnant school girl (file photo).

Dodoma — It is now crystal clear that Members of Parliament (MPs) are divided as to whether impregnated school children should resume their studies after delivery or be dismissed summarily.

However, almost all MPs who debated budget estimates of the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, have called on the government to recall from schools all incorrectly written and inferior quality text books prepared and published by Tanzania Education Institute (TEI).

Starting last Saturday, most of MPs led by former Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Urambo (CCM) Ms Magreth Sitta, appealed to the government to allow impregnated school children to resume studies after delivery.

But yesterday, other MPs, led by former First Lady Mama Salma Kikwete (Nominated MP), vehemently opposed the plea.

She said that such allowance was contrary to the laws, customs and traditions of the land. "I totally disagree to allow impregnated school children to resume their studies after delivery. I urge all MPs, irrespective of their gender and political affiliations to support me," she stressed.

Mama Kikwete added that such allowance was also against religious beliefs, calling on the government to come up with an alternative mechanism to help the affected children.

Fiery legislator Ally Kessy (Nkasi-CCM) said the allowance would fuel births of street children and HIV/AIDS infection. "Impregnated children have committed adultery which is contrary to our holy books, our laws and traditions.

If we allow this (resumption of studies after delivery), next time we'll be forced to allow same sex marriages," he charged. Their sentiments were echoed by Minister for Home Affairs and Singida MP (CCM) Mwigulu Nchemba, Prof Norman Sigala (Makete-CCM), Almas Maige (Tabora North-CCM) and Goodluck Mlinga (Ulanga East-CCM).

They argued that even available statistics showed that truancy was the bigger problem than early pregnancy in schools, and should therefore deal with it first.

The legislators argued further that such allowance would condone sexual intercourse among school children. Other MPs led by the Shadow Minister for Education Suzan Lyimo (Special Seats-Chadema) stood to their guns, saying discontinuation of studies was a blatant denial of basic human rights.

In the debate dominated by interruptions, cheers and disapprovals from all corners regardless of political camps, Ms Lyimo's supporters argued that the affected children had been impregnated against their will.

"Not all children consented to the pregnancies, some were lured because they were still children and others were raped. I'm very disappointed and saddened to witness former First Lady, Minister for Education and her Deputy, all women are supporting such move," lamented Ms Lyimo.

She was supported by Ms Tauhida Nyimbo (Special Seats-CCM) and Ms Lucia Mlowe (Special Seats-Chadema), saying that those affected hail from poor and marginalised families.

"We must support these children, I appeal to all MPs especially women to support these affected children because it's only through education that they can survive."

Female school children must be given opportunities to be educated; after all, the affected children come from poor, rural families while those from the rich families have other windows of pursuing their studies through posh private schools" added Ms Tauhida amid applause.

On his part, Mr Sixtus Mapunda (Mbinga Urban-CCM) noted that the issue was shrouded by contradiction. "MPs want the Marriage Act 1972 to be repealed and simultaneously, they want impregnated school children to continue with their studies.

This is a contradiction. This issue is very delicate and should therefore be handled with care," he noted further. In another development, almost all MPs demanded stern disciplinary and legal actions against all officials involved in the preparations and publication of text books for public schools.

Mr Peter Serukamba (Kigoma North-CCM), Ms Suzan Lyimo (Special Seats-Chadema), Dotto Biteko (Bukombe-CCM), among others, called for a recall of the books from the circulation. They charged that TIE had shamed themselves and the nation and that they meant to kill education sector in the country.

"We (MPs) should resolve to send those involved in this scandal to jail. I think they forged their academic certificates because what they did is ridiculous. The government spent billions of shillings on this project and those involved should pay back the money in full," he charged.

Mr Biteko termed the books 'poisonous' and 'disgraceful' to the education sector, demanding an immediate recall of the books. At a press conference shortly after the morning's Parliamentary session, MPs of the Opposition led By James Mbatia (Vunjo-NCCR Mageuzi) and Ms Lyimo, appealed to President John Magufuli to take stern measures corresponding to the magnitude of the offence.

"Last time, the government recalled similar books after spending 400bn/-.This time around, the government had spent about 108bn/- on a similar project. I and Honourable Lyimo have been complaining about these books for a long time now.

It's high time the president punished these people in order to serve as a deterrent to other potential criminals," Mr Mbatia said. During the debate, most of the MPs read some sentences from the books which were erroneous in grammatical and content terms.