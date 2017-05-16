16 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Embu MCAs Say Farmers Did Not Benefit From Sh7m Fish Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Wanyoro

The Embu County Assembly has criticised a Sh7.6 million project started two years ago to supply fishpond liners to farmers, saying it did not have any economic impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

A report by the committee on agriculture, livestock, cooperatives and fisheries established that no fish had been produced from the project.

A total of 77 polythene fishpond liners, each costing at least Sh90,000, were supplied to individual farmers and learning institutions.

Committee chairman Salesio Kimaru said his seven-member task force visited all beneficiaries of the fishpond liners and concluded that the project was a failure.

He said out of the 31 projects visited by the committee, only three were operational.

NO TRAINING

The report shows that no impact assessment study or training was done before the project was started.

This left the fishpond liners in the hands of individuals and institutions with no capacity to run fish farms. Some fishponds had no water while other farmers had no idea where to acquire fingerlings.

"The money has been lost. We can't say how it has benefitted the people of Embu," he said.

Mr Kimaru also disclosed that implementation of the project was discriminatory, pointing out that five of the 20 elective wards in the county did not receive any fishpond liners.

The wards are Muminji, Mbeti North, Nginda, Gaturi North and Gaturi.

COST INFLATED

The fishpond liners project existed before devolution and was initially run under the Economic Stimulus Program.

The report further said the cost of the liners was inflated and overshot the budget by Sh125,000.

The liners were procured at a total cost of Sh7,625,880.60, though the budgetary allocation for the project in the 2014/2015 financial year was Sh7.5 million.

The committee recommended that the chief officer for agriculture, livestock, fisheries and cooperatives be held accountable for the losses incurred in the procurement of the liners.

They also want the official surcharged for all the Sh7.6 million lost to supply the liners, which the panel judged to be of poor quality.

Kenya

How Open Airspace Will Bring Over 46,000 Jobs and U.S.$202 Million

More than 46,000 jobs and $202 million could be added to the region's growth domestic product (GDP) per annum if East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.