Tanzania: State - 28 Billion/ - Farm Inputs Debt a Sham

Dodoma — About 28bn/- debt the government owes farm input agents in eight regions is illegitimate, Parliament heard yesterday.

This emerged after the government's verification on the arrears amounting to 36bn/- which the agents were demanding for supplying inputs to farmers in the councils countrywide.

According to the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Deputy Minister, Mr William Ole Nasha, the outcome of the assessment shows that out of the claimed 36bn/-, only 8bn/- was genuine.

He noted that dishonesty in the supply of subsidised inputs had forced the government to put payments on hold, pending verification.

"The government will never rush in paying the agents without verifying the debts, to ensure their authenticity, because some of them are part of the syndrome under which public funds are swindled," Mr Nasha said in Parliament.

He was responding to a question raised by the Mbinga Rural legislator, Mr Martin Msuha.

Last month, Premier Majaliwa suspended the Assistant Director of Inputs in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Shenal Nyoni over alleged inflation of farm input costs.

Nyoni, according to the statement issued in Dodoma, colluded with agents to inflate the costs of agricultural inputs for personal gain.

The premier announced the suspension at his meeting with agricultural inputs agents and officials from the agriculture ministry. He said all pending debts the state owed the agents would be cleared subject to verification.

He said the government owed agents a lot of money, but the cost didn't match the inputs. "This is due to dishonesty perpetrated by some government officials who colluded with agents to inflate prices," the premier said.

Mr Majaliwa maintained that the government would never settle debts that had been cooked up by fraudulent officials, noting that the agents presented to the government debts amounting to 65bn/- for inputs distributed in 25 regions.

The Nkasi South MP Desderius Mipata, recalled that last year, the premier promised that the government would pay the agents in Rukwa Region but the promise hadn't been kept.

He noted with concern that delays in settling the debts had led to the suspension of the supply of inputs to farmers by agents, demanding a government statement on the matter.

Mr Nasha told him that the government believed that, the envisaged bulk procurement system for farm input, to replace the current corruption-prone voucher system, would smoothen the sector.