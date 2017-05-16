16 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Officer Arrested Selling Bullets At Shs 6,000

The Professional Standards Unit (PSU) arrested a policeman caught selling government stores stock which included bullets and handcuffs, among others.

The policeman, corporal Karim Bamugireko attached to the construction unit of police was arrested on Friday after a set up executed by the commandant PSU Joel Aguma, acting on intelligence information that the officer and others still at large, have been selling bullets at a cost of Shs 6,000.

Two people pretending to be criminals approached the officer, indicating that they were referred to him by a colleague to negotiate a purchase. They photocopied the notes and retained copies of their serial numbers which were later used by the PSU to net the policeman.

At the time of his arrest, Bamugireko had just received Shs 400,000 from the purported buyers in exchange for 63 bullets. He was arrested from Naguru, in the outskirts of Kampala.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Bamugireko had also previously sold two handcuffs at Shs 100,000 and was planning to sell another 35 bullets. A search at his home In Naguru police barracks on Saturday led to the recovery of 36 other bullets and 5 handcuffs.

The police spokesperson Asan Kasingye confirmed the arrest but declined to divulge details.

"We are investigating the matter, I will give you the details at the right time," Kasingye told URN.

A source at PSU attributed the arrest to an ongoing monitoring into arms in the hands of policemen and police officers.

"We have been looking into the movement and handling of arms from officer to officer. The sell bullets and hiring of guns are both serious allegations against many officers and we are investigating these allegations," the source who preferred anonymity said.

