ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale has been attacked in Nairobi.

Mr Etale says unknown assailants attacked him using "highly concentrated pepper spray" on Monday night as he left a city restaurant for his home.

The attackers, he says in a Facebook post, were in a saloon car and they sped off immediately after unleashing the liquid on his face.

He was treated and discharged on Tuesday at 1.30am.

The attackers struck as Mr Etale walked to his car that was parked at the IM Building after dinner with friends at Ronalo Foods restaurant on Kimathi Street in Nairobi's city centre.

"I was in the company of my friend Phelix G-cord and later joined by my other friend Eng Onyango Kevin and later by my old best friend Oliver Mugo," he said in the post.

"I had a good time with my friends and decided to leave at 10:10pm for my house to rest for the day... I started walking towards CFC Stanbic Bank slowly so that I could catch-up with Phelix, who had already crossed the road.

"While in the middle of the road, a small saloon car drove by and I stopped to let it pass. I didn't see the number of occupants.

"All of a sudden, just in a split of a second, some pulled out, sprayed some strong substance on my face and directed into my eyes and the car sped off towards Total gas station on Kimathi Street," he says.

Mr Etale says he is lucky to be alive.

"Last night's ordeal was heartbreaking. At some point, I almost gave up on life. It was so painful and left me asking many questions," he says.

"I have woken up still in shock and tears rolling down my cheeks, not that I am not a MAN but because of thinking of the motive behind the attack."

The director says he is yet to comprehend the reason behind the attack.

"I have not taken anyone's anything, I have not eaten what doesn't belong to me. God has been so faithful to me. I don't know the intention of the people in that saloon car but God will reveal to me some day," he says in the lengthy post.

"I feel pained. I feel harassed. I feel targeted. I feel so so BAD. But it is well. I don't want to speculate but leave it to the Almighty God."

Central Police Station chief Robinson Thuku said that by 9.30am on Tuesday, they had not received any report or complaint from Mr Etale to facilitate investigations.