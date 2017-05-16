South Africa: Let's Not Allow the ANC's Problems to Blind Us to the Opposition

analysis

As much as the future of the ANC is important for our country, we must not forget that we need to demand more from the opposition parties that are coveting our trust and support as we approach 2019.

South Africans understand how the African National Congress functions, in both its party-political form but also as the governing party. The understanding drills down to the internal workings of the ANC and has created a degree of certainty that the ANC will behave in a particular and structured manner. The degree of certainty has afforded South Africans with a road map, however, that tradition and certainty has been lost.

The ANC is required to act in the interest of the Republic and, important, has a duty to uphold the Constitution; however, what we now encounter is ANC deployees that act against the interest of the country. Those deployees are not simply rank and file members of the ANC but hold positions of state power used to serve vested interest and jockey for positions at the expense of the country.

We know a great deal about the internal workings of the ANC while we know very little about what happens within the DA...