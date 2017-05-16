South Africa: Winning in London a Priority for Blitzboks

The Springbok Sevens team set themselves the goal at the beginning of the season to be competitive and try to win all ten tournaments of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

To neglect that aim after nine tournaments just because the series title is in the bag, would be foolish and detrimental to their team values.

This is the opinion of the most experienced player in the Blitzboks squad, Chris Dry, who was speaking ahead of this weekend's the London Sevens.

Dry is adamant that the Springbok Sevens team's only mission is to win the final tournament of the season.

"We have arrived in London from Paris and now we start from scratch again," said Dry, who has notched up 292 matches in 61 tournaments thus far, scoring 90 tries for 450 points for the Blitzboks.

"We are really looking forward to this one, as some of the pressure is now off, with the series won. We are delighted about having won in Paris, not only the tournament, but also the series. The focus will now move firmly to this last one. We wanted to play ten good tournaments, so we are not there yet."

The Blitzboks also want to use the last bit of momentum they picked up during the season, which saw them win five tournaments and play in eight finals thus far.

"We want to finish it well, we owe it to ourselves to go out with a bang. We still have some work to do," said Dry.

The team arrived in London with an unassailable lead in the World Series, but they are not dropping their standards or their desire to be the best team at the tournament, Dry added.

In London, the Blitzboks are top seeds in a tricky Pool A alongside USA, Wales and Kenya.

Pool B is topped by last year's London champions, Scotland, who will face France, Argentina and Russia on day one at Twickenham.

In Pool C , New Zealand will play Fiji, Canada and Japan while in Pool D , hosts England will play Samoa, Australia and Spain.

