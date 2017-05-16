South Africa: Do Not Destroy Things During Protests - Dlamini-Zuma

Thousands braved the cold and rain to catch a glimpse of former African Union commission chairperson and ANC heavyweight Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in Nkwezela near Bulwer in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Dlamini-Zuma was the guest of honour at the renaming of Ingwe/KwaSani Municipalities to the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality.

During her keynote address, she urged community members to refrain from violent protests.

"I urge you to refrain from destroying things during protests. That only takes us back in terms of development. Using violence and burning things during protests is a crime. Protest in a peaceful manner, that is your Constitutional right."

She said that she was humbled to have a municipality named after her.

"I would like to say thank you; even though it is unusual for us to name things after people who are still alive."

Dlamini-Zuma said having a municipality named after her while she was still alive, meant she had to lead by example.

"If you name a municipality after me while I am still alive, that is like putting me under pressure so that I lead by example until I die. In other words, you are encouraging me... "

She said that education could assist the locals to produce influential people in society.

She added that South Africans need wealth and "land is wealth".

"We can benefit by cultivating crops and selling produce. This region is rich in the tourism sector, but we need to develop it to attract people from all walks of life. Tourism creates jobs and those who are in agriculture can sell their produce to the hotels nearby."

She added, "Don't expect that everything will come from the government; you must meet the officials halfway by being able to lend a hand. You should be responsible citizens."

According to Dlamini-Zuma, the municipality should look into making sure that the infrastructure was in a good state.

"I hope the officials in this municipality will do well by the citizens, [and] vice versa."

