Zimbabwe: Soldier Turned ZBC CEO Orders Staff to Respect the National Flag, Stand Still When It Is Hoisted

Workers at ZBC said they are not at "school" or a "military academy" after they were ordered to respect the National Flag all the time.

The response by workers comes after an internal memo ordering them to "respect" the National Flag in all the state owned broadcaster's offices was circulated recently.

ZBC currently has three offices the Pockets Hill (Harare) which is the broadcaster's headquarters, Mbare Studios (Harare) which houses RadioZim and NationalFM.

Montrose studios (Bulawayo) have RadioZim, NationalFM and ZTV news and current affairs staffers.

The memo has not gone down well with many staffers who argue that their acting CEO Patrick Mavhura who is a former soldier now wants to introduce military camp rules at the national broadcaster.

Sent to the all stations by Benania Shumba, acting head of finance and human resources and administration, the memo says workers must "abide" by the order.

"Please be advised that whenever the National Flag is being hoisted and lowered you are supposed to be at standstill for the purposes of according respect," reads the memo.

"This applies to corporate premises and within the premises and the vicinity of the flag posts.

"You are required to abide by this standing order."

Some workers who spoke to Newzimbabwe.com said Mavhura was turning the corporation into a military barrack or academy. The workers said they were also warned that they would be called for "disciplinary hearing" once caught disobeying the order.

"He can't even fix the studio set but he wants us to behave like soldiers," said one worker.

"The management is busy saying we are going digital yet our studios are a shame to our visiting guests. He can't even buy enough equipment for news gathering and current affairs but wants to major in minors," added another staffer.

Recently, a picture of dilapidated ZTV studios went viral on social media.