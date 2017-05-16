South Africa: Four Arrested for Hlatshwayo's Murder

Pretoria — Police have confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Mandla Hlatshwayo.

The suspects were arrested in Soweto last night, less than 24 hours after the Jozi FM DJ and former Generations actor and his friend Oupa "Chom Chom" Duma were brutally killed in an armed robbery at a pub in Pimville, Soweto.

It is understood that the pair tried to stop four men from robbing a woman outside the pub when they were both shot dead.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, who confirmed the arrest, said the officers also seized mandrax and a firearm during the arrest of the suspects.

General Phahlane said they are grateful for all the information brought forward to assist investigators.

"We always believe that intelligence plays a critical role. Working together with our communities will go a long way in ensuring that we deal with crime. We are grateful to those who have raised their hands and joined the police in ensuring that we are successful," said General Phahlane.

Final year med student's alleged murders denied bail

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi, is scheduled to engage Walter Sisulu University (WSU) stakeholders following the murder of a final year medical student' Lwando Mantshontsho.

Mantshontsho was murdered at his residence in Mthatha on Friday morning after a fight broke out where students teased each other about seniority in the faculty.

His alleged killers, fellow students, handed themselves to the police over the weekend. The six were denied bail on Monday when they appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court.

"The Deputy Minister is outraged about the incident and the continued reported sexual and gender-based violence incidents at our higher education institutions," the ministry said.

The Deputy Minister will meet officials from the university as well as visit to the home of the late student in Cofimvaba.