15 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Adequate Steps Taken to Ensure Hiring Is Above Board - KDF

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the ongoing The Kenya Defence Forces recruitment for 3,000 officers countrywide is corruption-free.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Joseph Kasaon says external agencies will monitor the countrywide exercise.

"This exercise will be monitored by various stakeholders namely the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Intelligence Service and Transparency International," he stated.

"We urge the oversight bodies and the general public to support the exercise and ensure its success but not to interfere in its conduct," he said.

Speaking during a press briefing, Kasaon also cautioned the public to beware of conmen and stated that anybody involved in malpractices will be arrested.

"It is important the Kenyans are sensitised to be wary of conmen tricks. Any person purporting to have influence to recruit or issue a calling letter away from the designated recruitment centre is a conman or conwoman," he stated. "Further, Kenyans are warned that bribery and other acts of corruption are against the law."

"Should you give a bribe, ask for a bribe or take a bribe, you will be arrested and prosecuted. It is important to know that all of you are breaking the law. Therefore when you are arrested giving a bribe, all of you will be prosecuted," he cautioned.

According to schedules, Monday's exercise is taking place in Nyeri, Laikipia, Bomet, Samburu, Narok, West Pokot, Kwale, Lamu, Kiambu and Taita Taveta Counties.

For one to join as a technician, he or she must have a minimum of mean grade C (plain) in KCSE, a relevant Diploma while a Catechist must have a minimum of C (minus) in KCSE, a Diploma in Catechetical studies from a recognized catechetical institute and should not be beyond 35 years of age.

