Kenya: Oppo Launches Dual Selfie Phone in Kenya

Nairobi — Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO Electronics has introduced its latest premium model the OPPO F3 in the Kenyan market, as it officially launched its presence in the country.

Among other features, the device has an Octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

It also offers a triple-slot card tray that can hold two Nano 4G SIM cards with a micro SD card expanding memory to up to 128GB.

Speaking during the launch, Managing Director, OPPO Africa and Middle East Andy Shi said the device will officially start selling on May 23, a cost of Sh32,990.

"Selfies and group selfies have now become a social norm for our consumers. The F3 will let them enjoy a hassle-free group selfie experience and further reinforce OPPO's leading position in camera phone innovation in the industry," Andy said.

The OPPO F3 comes with a dual front-facing selfie camera with a high-resolution 16MP, paired with an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

To enhance the Beautiful Design, the F3 is built with an exclusive U-rail Spray technology which allows the body frame width to go as slim as 2.0mm and 27 percent thinner than the F1s.

"The remarkable rear camera offers high-quality photography performance with fast focusing speed giving the F3 the ability to capture clear pictures of moving subjects without a hitch which has never been easier," Andy added.