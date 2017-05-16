16 May 2017

Kenya: Shabaab Kill Chief, Abduct Two Reservists in Mandera

By Author: Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Suspected Al Shabaab militants attacked a village in Mandera and killed a chief before abducting two police reservists Monday night.

The incident occurred at Omar Jillo in Lafey sub-County in the volatile border town which has faced similar attacks in the past - all blamed on the Somalia terror group.

Police stated that more security personnel have been dispatched to the area following the attack.

They said that the gang escaped towards the Somalia border which is about seven kilometres away.

Omar Jillo is among towns in the area under a dusk-to-dawn curfew over insecurity linked to Al Shabaab terrorists.

The other towns are Mandera Town, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo and Elwak.

On Thursday last week, two quarry workers were killed in Elwak, Mandera following a suspected Al Shabaab attack.

Bodies of the two, said to be non-locals, were found the following morning after the attack.

Similar attacks have occurred before, with up to 30 people killed in separate incidents.

