Kenya: Here Are Your 7 Kenyan Finalists for the World's Biggest Cocktail Competition

World Class is the world's biggest and most reputable cocktail competition and is the ultimate test of bartending skill. At every stage of the competition bartenders can create cutting-edge cocktails, make great contacts and face amazing new challenges.

The annual competition hosted by Diageo Reserve, the world's leading premium drinks business, finds the world's best bartender. The search for fine drinking experiences and cocktail culture are at the heart of World Class, alongside a passion for discovering the next generation of bartending talent and the latest trends in mixology.

Since its launch in 2009, Diageo Reserve World Class has been instrumental in transforming fine drinking and cocktail culture around the world. Now in over 60 countries, it has supported, educated and inspired over 250,000 bartenders, globally, through its training and advocacy program.

Diageo Reserve represents the luxury division of Diageo, including the multi-award winning portfolio of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Gold Label Reserve, and Platinum Label, Ketel One, Zacapa, Don Julio, Cîroc and Tanqueray No. Ten.

The National Finals will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Nairobi's historic Kenya National Theatre. The winner will be crowned Kenya's Bartender of the Year and also represent the country at the upcoming Global Finals in Mexico City, where the Global Bartender of the Year will be announced.

Here are your 7 Finalists:

Benson Mwawaka - Brew Bistro

Renn Malesi - Brew Bistro

Varun Sareen - The Good Earth Group

Sam Nguyo - Mojitos Lounge

Kelvin Mbugua - Capital Club

Dennis Mburu - Capital Club

Wilberforce Ochanda - J's Fresh Bar

Who will become Bartender of the Year at the Diageo Reserve World Class Kenya Finals?