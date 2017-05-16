Malawi: Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy Unites Fans and Artists - Mzuzu, Lilongwe Next

To label it as just a mare music event will be an understatement. It was epic. 12 artists sung their lungs out to the delight of the youthful audience. It was a display of talent, fashion and swag.

Even the chilly weather could not dampen the spirits of ardent and excited urban music enthusiasts, from all corners of Blantyre city who filled the College of Medicine Sports Complex and in fact enjoyed every second of the show while sipping ice-cold Carlsberg beer.

The stage, lights and sound were on point. The host, Blakjak (Fatsani Mike Kalonda) did not disappoint, actually he even made the show more electrifying, and for the audience it was worth patronizing.

In its second year running, dubbed Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy, the annual event precisely proved to be a stage where up-and-coming artists connected with their potential fan-base, and should surely have enjoyed the experience and the elegancy of associating with Carlsberg brand.

Despite not being on the initial list of performers, Tweeza, Steve Spesho, Big Lu and W-Trice among other emerging acts warmed up the stage, and their performances did not upset. They really created that eagerness in the audience for the followed up performances by lined-up artists.

Tay Grin, Phyzix, Ritaa, Theo, Martse, Sonye, Malinga Mafia, Sangie, Purple C, Charisma & Donzo, Sir Patricks and Kwin Bee, made it sure the organizers did not gamble enlisting them.

Carlsberg Brands Manager (alcoholic beverages), Twikale Chirwa could not ask for more but expressed delight in how the youths turned up for the show and how the lined up artists performed.

Chirwa disclosed it is Carlsberg Malawi's intention to promote urban music in the country, and pledged to continue providing the required support for the rising music industry to reach its pinnacle.

"First and foremost Carlsberg realizes that there is abundant talent in Malawi and we would like to promote and develop urban music as one way of giving back to our customers and urban artists who support Carlsberg in Malawi," said Chirwa.

"We are trying to promote and uplift urban music in Malawi. The genre is followed by a lot of Malawians. The urban music event sets a trend. Urban music genre is developing and is being exported. Other countries now recognize Malawian urban music as such we want to help and promote urban music in Malawi as good corporate citizen."

Chirwa said the event was one way for the company to connect with its customers aside from promoting talent in Malawi apart from sports and DJ competitions.

He then revealed plans to hold similar shows in Mzuzu and Lilongwe to ensure the exposure and support for urban music talents is not concentrated in one region.

"Its annual event, last year it was one of its kind and this year consumers have supported Carlsberg brand by coming in large numbers. We are a national brand and we should take this to Mzuzu and Lilongwe the same we do with Chill DJ competition because urban music does not only exist in Blantyre but nationally, so we have plans to take this beyond Blantyre," he added.