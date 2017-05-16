Zimbabwe: Nakamba Scales Dizzy Heights

Vitesse Arnhem's Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been voted the club's second best player of the just-ended season.

According to the club's website, the Warriors star amassed 35 percent of the votes -- just three percent behind eventual best Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

Guram Kashia Hij was a distant third with nine percent.

Speaking from his base, Nakamba said he was happy that he was climbing up the ladder from last year's third best. "We finished the season today (Sunday) now almost time for holiday and won the second best player of the season last year I was third now second hopefully next season l will take it, but what is most important is the team's achievement and this season it was good," said Nakamba.

Vitesse finished fifth in the league, a distant 31 points behind eventual champions Feyenoord who amassed 82 points from 34 league matches.

However, at the end of last month, Nakamba bagged his first silverware in Europe when his side collected a major trophy for the first time in their 125-year existence by beating AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final.

Striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored twice in the final to seal victory.

Nakamba season, played the whole game. The victory over AZ Alkmaar also secured Vitesse a place in the group stages of the next edition of the Europa League.

On their way to lifting the Dutch Cup, Vitesse beat table-toppers Feyenoord 2-0 in the quarter-finals and Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 in the semi-finals.