15 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vodafone Cedes 35pc Safaricom Shares to Vodacom

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore.
By Victor Kiprop

UK-based Vodafone Plc has agreed to transfer a 35 per cent stake in Kenyan telco Safaricom to its majority-owned South African subsidiary Vodacom Group Plc.

The transfer -announced on Monday- will see Vodafone, through its fully owned subsidiary Vodafone International Holdings, give up 35 per cent of its total 40 per cent stake in Safaricom in return for new ordinary shares in Vodacom. Vodafone Plc currently controls a 65 per cent stake in Vodacom--South Africa's largest mobile operator.

Put roots down

Safaricom Chief executive officer Bob Collymore believes the new deal will help the firm in expanding its mobile money services M-Pesa, which has already put roots down in 10 countries.

"The agreement will ensure Safaricom continues to have strong Kenyan representation at Board and management levels, and promotes the continued successful expansion of the company as well as the opportunity to drive M-Pesa to other markets in the continent," he said.

Last week, Safaricom announced a 27.1 per cent growth in net profit for the full year ended March 31, 2017 to Sh 48.1 billion ($481 million), boosted by a strong growth earnings from its Mobile money service.

Revenues from M-Pesa registered a 32.7 per cent jump per cent to Sh55.1 billion ($551 million)

Second quarter

The transfer does not affect Safaricom's shareholding structure. Vodafone remains the Kenyan telco's largest shareholder controlling 40 per cent, the Kenyan government controls 35 per cent while the rest is held through free float.

The agreement gives the UK based telecommunications multinational control over two of Africa's largest mobile operators, Safaricom and Vodacom.

Safaricom's market share in the Kenyan market rose to 71.2 per cent, according to 2016 second quarter statistics report by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK).

Safaricom has been under pressure from lawmakers and regulators motivated by sustained calls from competitors to have it declared a dominant player.

Kenya

How Open Airspace Will Bring Over 46,000 Jobs and U.S.$202 Million

More than 46,000 jobs and $202 million could be added to the region's growth domestic product (GDP) per annum if East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.