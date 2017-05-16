Photo: New Zimbabwe

MDC-T says Zanu PF smuggled 365 vehicles, demands proof of import duty from ZIMRA.

The procurement by Zanu PF of 365 vehicles has once again raised controversy with the MDC-T saying their investigations show that the ruling party did not pay duty for the cars.

MDC-T Monday demanded proof of import duty from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) for 365 vehicles and buses purchased by Zanu PF November last year.

The party's National Spokesperson Obert Gutu, in a statement, questioned the source of Zanu PF's cash used to acquire the vehicles as it accuses the ruling party of gross abuse of state resources at the expense of the public.

"We challenge the revenue authority, ZIMRA, to provide concrete and credible proof that import duty for the vehicles in question was paid. Our investigations have revealed that, the ruling elite within the rabidly corrupt Zanu PF regime is in the habit of smuggling various items and commodities for their personal use and to their various struggling business enterprises," said Gutu.

The statement added, "Put bluntly, smuggling being practiced by Zanu PF as a political party and members of the ruling elite is costing the country millions if not billions of United States dollars in lost revenue every year.

"Our investigations as a party have discovered some very scary facts about this recent acquisition of motor vehicles by the Zanu PF regime. We are thoroughly convinced that the source of the money used to import the vehicles borders on high level and institutionalised criminality."

Gutu said recent press reports to the effect that Zanu PF has splashed no less than US$60 million in importing brand new motor vehicles and buses for their 2018 election campaign are most startling and indeed, extremely worrisome and disturbing.

"The MDC, being a social democratic political party that believes in constructing and moulding a responsible and law - abiding welfare state, would like to register its utter contempt and complete disgust at the profligacy and financial impropriety that has become the hallmark of the collapsing and faction -infested Zanu PF regime," said Gutu.