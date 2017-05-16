Ethiopia: Saint George's Hopes to Appear Strong in Champions League

Saint George coach Mart Nooij said that due to the presence of South African sports channel SuperSport in Ethiopia there was nothing about Mamelodi Sundowns that surprised him in Saturday's 0-0 Caf Champions League draw.

Saint George supporters expressed delight after their side picked up a point in a goalless away tie with the tough South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in their CAF Champions League Group C opener at a wet and rainy Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The newly expanded group phase of the African Champions League, featuring 16 teams this season, kicked off on Friday with a strong start for Tunisian clubs.

Tunisian side Esperance, who belong to St. George's group C, began the new era of African Champions League football with a 3-1 win over DR Congo's AS Vita Club in Rades.

Finishing a goalless tie with defending champions Sundowns was seen as a good result by the entire Ethiopian football fans.

Last year, Sundowns became just the second South African team to win the elite African club competition, beating Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 on aggregate in the final.

Considering this big name and fame, many thought that Sundowns would easily collect the full three points with win on their home ground.

In light of this prior to the trip to South Africa, many anticipated that reducing the margin of defeat would be enough for the debutant Ethiopian Premier League side. But on the contrary the stubborn Ethiopian side returned home sharing a point with a goalless tie.

The South African Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane attributed fatigue for this failure. He said that fixture fatigue could threaten their hopes of successfully defending the CAF Champions League title."

He added: "The Saint George players are sitting in the stand, resting and watching us," he said after a midweek domestic match in Pretoria.

"It is not easy fighting on the South African and African fronts. We are playing every three days or so and injuries and suspensions can wreck plans.

"How good are we as a football team? How far can we go in South African and African competitions? Time will tell."

Mosimane also accepts that Sundowns have lost the element of surprise that they enjoyed last year when not considered among the title favourites.

"That advantage has gone," conceded the 52-year-old. "Rival clubs know who we are now and watch us on TV."

The media at the spot reported that the Pretoria club funded by mining magnate Patrice Motsepe dropped two points in a group phase expanded from eight clubs to 16.

"It was all Sundowns in this tie but they just weren't able to find a way past a stubborn Saint George side and had to settle for a solitary point.

"Khama Billiat showed his goal threat with a dangerous early shot that forced Robert Odongokara into a good low save.

"Motjeka Madisha then drew a stop from the visiting keeper before a good ball over the top from Hlompho Kekana found Tebogo Langerman but his touch was poor, allowing Saint George to clear.

"Billiat got in behind the opposition defence but he was beaten to the loose ball by Odongkara before another chance saw the Sundowns man again thwarted by the busy keeper.

"A 31st minute long-range effort from Adane Girma was well wide before Severin Waongo's lofted effort failed to test Kennedy Mweene on 35 minutes.

"Five minutes into the second half Billiat and Anthony Laffor combined well before being crowded out while the Saint George defence were grateful to clear a good Kekana ball into the box.

"Sibusiso Vilakazi shot just wide on the volley for the best chance of the game from a Laffor cross from the left as Anele Ngcongca got back to deny the visitors' attack from latching onto a threaded ball as the tie wore on.

"Substitute Percy Tau injected some more pace into the Sundowns attack and nearly set up Billiat for the win, but the striker's late shot was deflected wide.

"And that proved to be the last real chance of the match, with Sundowns having to settle for a point."

There were five matches on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday with seven winners of the competition among the contenders.

Only Al Ahly of Egypt, TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Enyimba of Nigeria can boast of back-to-back triumphs in the 54-year competition.

St. George are the first club from Ethiopia to make the group phase, won all four qualifiers and five-goal Salhadin Said is the leading Champions League scorer this season.

Sundowns were among eight first and second seeds who enjoyed day one home match advantage.

The other top seeds are record eight-time champions Al Ahly, fellow Egyptian club and five-time winners Zamalek, and Etoile Sahel of Tunisia.

Etoile du Sahel, who are the only club to have won all five present and past continental club competitions, proved too strong for debutants Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique, winning 5-0 in Sousse in Group A.

In other matches on Friday, Nigerian Stanley Okawuchi scored a late goal as Zamalek of Egypt beat CAPS United of Zimbabwe 2-0 in Alexandria.

Zamalek lie second on goal difference in Group B after USM Alger of Algeria trounced Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya 3-0 in Algiers.

Esperance of Tunisia are in the lead in Group C after beating DR Congo's AS Vita Club 3-1. Saint George and Sundowns lie second having a point each.