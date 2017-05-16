Ethiopia: The City Growing Young

opinion

Life cannot be perfect all the time. One cannot be sure about what is going to happen after something went down in few seconds. We can not even be sure about the air we are breathing. The only thing we can be sure is that life is full of uncertainties. Your best friend could be your enemy all of a sudden.

Things change too fast in this world particularly in this city. Addis Ababa is changing fast that one cannot identify what is new from old. That is because every day things are different that you may even find a new something replaced by another new something. The buildings, the roads, the environment, the people themselves are new every day. It seems a bit perplexing but a beautiful progress.

You may find the restaurant where you had lunch in mid day turned in to a night club. The square that you used to call empty and boring could suddenly turn in to a large crowed that you may not find a place to stand on. The more the city steps forward to global standards, the more populous it becomes. The more the construction booms, the more labour force it requires. From my observation it is the labour force that migrates from all corners of the country to Addis that is making it dense.

I heard some specially city born people complaining about the presence of these countryside people who are mostly engaged in labour jobs. Some of them say every thing in this city is getting expensive because of these people. Some complain with no reason but just because they do not like walking in a middle of a crowd. That reminds me a book written about the diaspora community in America.

This community is divided in two groups. The first group includes people who went to America before the Diversity Vissa (DV) lottery began. The second one is the DV lottery winners. The writer said the first group considered itself as political refuges. This group calls the second group the DV sheep. Why? I think they do not like the life of a migrant and they look down on the young migrants because of choosing the life with their own will.

But if the first one does not like the life why are they still there and what is the use of criticizing the DV winners? In the book the writer admires the DV winners for their success in doing many jobs and supporting their family in Ethiopia. So, who is the sheep and who is the hero?

Back to my city; if it is not for the huge number of the labour force this city would have never realized all this construction progress.

However, there are some things which are making me feel uncomfortable these days. Some companies seem to be using some labour force to destroying the beauty of the city. It has become a fashion to see cobble stone roads ripped apart and left forgotten by some cable companies. There are many pedestrian cobble stone roads in different parts of the city constructed by the financial contribution and alert participation of the public.

But one may find these roads fine in the morning and ripped apart in the afternoon for some telecom, electricity, and water infrastructural tasks. These infrastructures are obviously necessary for the public. But does it have to be in a way that destroys the public's developmental efforts and even in a way that pose damages.

I think the only person who benefited from this was the one whom I saw catching a beautiful girl while her high hill stuck between ripped cobble stones and almost failed down. He became a hero from an accident on a road, turned in to zero.

Any ways the best thing that one can see in this city is that there is always a new hotel being launched and transformed to host young tourists. Young tourists are hopes to an emerging City like Addis. Young tourists are like the boy who rescued the girl from falling. That is because they like to explore and experiment in everything which could be adventurous. That means more money for the host nations.

It also seemed this city is meant for young tourists. They seem to go together. Even though it has been 130 years since Addis was born it is still growing young and with diversified fashion. One can find the latest services in an old classic houses of Piasa. On the other hand everything is new in Bole and other new parts of the city. It is fun for young tourists to walk around in crowded streets of the city which is busy all day. They may also ask why the streets are full of people in work hours? My answer is if they are not on their way to their office, they are running their business on the streets with their mobile phones.