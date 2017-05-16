Ethiopia: Sustainable Land Management for Prosperity

Devoting resources to the ascribable purpose could be the starting point and making one's mind towards that end is the best approach to get the optimal profit out of wealth at one's disposal. Ethiopia, with various landscapes and abundant landmass as well as huge mass suitable for cultivation, has been striving to modernize its land management.

Yes, Ethiopia is one of the Sub-Sahara African countries affected by and vulnerable to climate change. The impacts are evident everywhere. These make citizens vulnerable for hazards. Commencing Sustainable Land Management (SLM) should be at the centre of the nation's effort to build one of the fastest growing economies.

True, that nation is striving to address the backlogs with huge landmass under degradation and improve the livelihood of communities across the board to build resilient society.

In this regard, working with penitent stakeholders, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MOA&NS) is strengthening Sustainable Land Management (SLM) to do away with emerging threats. Minister Dr. Eyasu Abraha said natural resources need intensive care and wise utilization based on scientific and well defined approaches.

The Ministry acknowledges the impacts. It envisages to avert the impact by developing various strategies that could address gaps in rehabilitation of natural resources.

Ministry's initiative taken to develop Ethiopian Strategic Investment Framework (ESIF), Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) and scale up best land management practices to the remaining parts of the nation has bore fruits.

Communities are aware how the impacts could pose threat to the coming generation and hinder nation's development.

SLM knowledge fair conference, the first of its kind, is a platform to learn the possible dangers as well as ways forward.

In efforts so far made, degraded lands have been restored. Springs are reviving. The change not only changed the landscape scenery but also small land owner farmers and pastorals are witnessing an increase in productivity and access to animal feed.

Citizens have planted millions of seedlings across the nation and they are tending them. In this regard SLM knowledge fair conference could give an opportunity to share experiences as well assist stakes to capitalize on awareness creations and implement functional and technical approaches.

Dr. Eyasu notes projects have enabled nation to rebuild natural assets by overcoming causes and mitigating the negative impacts of land degradation on water, soil, land forest and biodiversity. The nation is mobilizing a huge number of rural fellow citizens. This has enabled it to impact the natural conservation ahead.

The commitment of the government is commendable in making financial structures to engage on the rehabilitation efforts. Since the backlogs are bulk and lucks financial inputs, the government and all stakes should act on it, with a high commitment to roll out and stir up efforts in areas where vulnerability is high.

"Ethiopia aspires to achieve middle income by 2025, following green economic development fashion. SLM could be realized with knowledge driven approaches and practical research."

According to World Bank Senior Specialist Natural Resource Management team leader for financing Environmental and Natural Resource Stephen Danyo, Ethiopia has been registering achievements on restoring degraded land. These gaps should be addressed with job creation to youths in rural areas as well curbing dearths of farming plots. Apart from the government's determination, private investors should be involved. Moreover, various sectors should come together to find out mechanism to ease the burden on the natural resources. In this regard, the youth should be given job opportunities.

World Bank will keep on financing the implementation of Sustainable Land Management (SLM) efforts in Ethiopia. World Bank that holds these approaches could assist farmers and pastoral communities to cushion the impacts of climate. The issue of food security and a climate resilient community at rural and urban areas could be realized.

The nation is drawing attentions of international investors, and well reputable brands from the international market joining the nation soliciting land resources. The demand and suitability should be in focus to avert impacts beforehand.

The policy documents should be translated to practical action supported by modern technologies. Augmenting efforts in collecting water resources at hinterlands should benefit pastorals.

The fast economy should be supported by SLM in a bid to hasten development and ensure prosperity evenly.

GTP II and the SDGs concern on SLM should be enacted at the scale of impact with sustainable approaches and well organized consortium.

Finally, research development institutions and development partners as well public offices should devote efforts in order to push sustainable land management one step ahead and benefit communities.

Finally, the standing committees and as well House of Peoples Representatives should intensify follow up of projects that are set to strengthen SLM.