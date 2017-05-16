Ethiopia: Karate Championship Starts

The Ethiopian Karate Sport Federation is hosting an annual Karate Sport Championship beginning from today at Bishoftu in Oromia State, some 50 km from Addis Ababa. The game will come to an end early next week.

According to the information from the Federation, six states and the two city administrations are taking part in the championship.

Federation Head Assefa Angelo told The Herald that over 160 competitors are participating in the tournament.

The main aim of the tournament is to evaluate the level of the sport in the various corners of the nation. He said "This is not just a sport event to identify winners and losers out of the game but rather it is a means to exchange experiences and diverse cultures among the various teams attending the tournament."

Assefa added best performing contestants will be selected for the coming World Karate Championship which will be held in Spain.

The federation has been offering various international capacity building training for athletes in the sport discipline so far with the aim of expanding the sport across the nation. He further added "the federation is also organizing various kinds of trainings to referees and coaches in a bid to improve their level of competence to make the sport a common culture."

The head also highlighted that the federation is doing its utmost best to mobilize as many athletes as possible in the sport so that the nation will have a strong foundation to be competitive in international tournaments.

'Karate' which literally means 'meeting of hands' is a martial art practised both as a sport and self-defence training. Karate has become one among the most loved sports in Ethiopia in recent years. Many youths are enjoying the sport and engaging in it.