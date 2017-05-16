16 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Chinese University Confers Honorary Professorship On Hailemariam

By Bilal Derso

For his meticulous leadership that enables Ethiopia achieved most of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) , Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn received Sunday in Beijing an Honorary Professorship from China's University of International Business and Economics (UIBE).

UIBE stated the premier was awarded an honorary professorship for his extraordinary leadership that empowers the country to significantly alleviate poverty, improve social services and register rapid economic growth.

"The rapid and sustainable economic growth Ethiopia has been registered during the past 10 years has also been taken in to account for Premier's selection," the university added.

UIBE commended Ethiopia's success in achieving most of the MDGs and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in harmony with the second Growth and Transformation Plan.

The university also recognized the country's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the African continent in general and in the Horn in particular.

In his acceptance address, Premier Hailemariam said the government is exerting its level best to foster the country's development.

Stating the incumbent fundamentally changes Ethiopia's political economy, Hailemariam noted that it is aggressively engaged to crush rent seeking tendencies.

The country draws experiences from China and other Asian countries in its implementation of developmental government policies, he said and highlighting, the implementation considers Ethiopia's objective reality.

Established in 1959, the UIBE is widely considered to be the leading Chinese University in economics, finance and international business.

