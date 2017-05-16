Recently, a local weekly newspaper indicated that the City of Harare intended to charge maize seed companies for using open spaces in Harare as demonstration plots.

The local authority's contention seemed to be that the companies were marketing their brands in the process since they erected signs advertising the seed varieties grown on the plots.

City fathers' proposal has raised diverse views with some residents arguing that the proliferation of urban agriculture in their neighbourhoods has reduced the value of their properties, while others raise safety concerns citing increased muggings.

Yet, others contend that the green maize presented a breeding place for mosquitoes. All these arguments are valid, but the residents who raise them seem to forget that the problems which they raise have always been around.

Take for example the mosquitoes issue. The residents of Marlborough, Bluffhill and New Adylinn, among others, who live along Lomagundi Road will testify that the City of Harare only cuts grass once in March every year along that road and they have to contend with mosquitoes from November to February.

The unkempt grass also poses safety risks to residents in the same way that the maize demonstration plots are said to endanger residents' lives.

The uncollected refuse in most Harare suburbs continues to reduce the quality of life and value of properties and the local authority seems unconcerned about this.

Despite all the disadvantages of urban agriculture, the demonstration plots help some families to feed themselves thereby ensuring food security against the background of an economy beset by various challenges.

The seed companies have been providing the farmers with inputs for the past three or so years in exchange for marketing their brands.

This has enabled farmers who could not afford the inputs to provide for their families. When they sought the City of Harare's side of the story, its Spokesperson, Michael Chideme responded by urging those who wanted land to approach its offices.

This gave the impression that the seed houses were parcelling out pieces of land, which is not correct.

Urban agriculture has been a practice for as long as we can remember and all that the seed houses did was to approach farmers who demonstrated the ability to grow maize and equipped them with inputs and cut grass in front of demonstration plots so that they would look presentable.

Granted, the pieces of land which have become the subject of the arguments and counter-arguments belong to the local authority. But the City of Harare should not prioritise money at the expense of its residents.

What the seed companies are doing is marketing their brands using the demonstration plots as their signs are planted along major roads such as Harare Drive which command a lot of traffic. This constitutes unsanctioned advertising. It is, however, up to the City of Harare to approach the matter in a civil manner and avoid conveniently using concerns for residents' safety to achieve its own ends.

Council should approach the seed houses and charge them agreed monthly fees for marketing their brands on the demonstration plots and not disrupt urban agriculture. This solution ensures that all parties concerns are taken care of. The same zeal with which the city authorities targeted seed houses should be demonstrated in pursuing other individuals and entities who are pasting various unsanctioned marketing materials on trees, street lamp poles and on roadside rocks and ensure that they pay for marketing their wares and services.