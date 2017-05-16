15 May 2017

Nigeria: Scrabble - Nigeria Will Retain Position As World's No. 1

The 2016 National Scrabble Champion, Olatunde Oduwole, on Monday expressed optimism that Nigeria would retain the world scrabble title won two years ago.

Oduwole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that all Nigeria needed was to work hard to defend the title.

"We are going to play the qualifier, and hopefully I will try my best to qualify and show to the world once again that I can do it.

"I have not won it before, but I have proven to the world that I am one of the players to be reckoned with.

"When we get there, we have lots of tasks. We don't have to relent because we won the world championship.

"The people that are coming from all over the World are like vampires, we call them 'vampiric' scrabble players.

"So we are going there with our best, pray hard, not just praying, we need to work hard then you now compliment it with prayers, God's favour, and be able to do it once again, which is possible.

"We need to work hard, read as much as possible and be spiritually inclined in the game; be more technical on the board, be more vigorous.

"We will try and do something once again to shock the world.

NAN reports that the Scrabble World Championship is slated to hold in Kenya by September.

