Zimbabwe: Dynamos to Play Under Floodlights

Dynamos have made an audacious decision to play their midweek Castle Lager Premiership match against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday under floodlights.

League matches in Zimbabwe have been played in the afternoon mainly because of the unreliability of power and the costs involved.

However, DeMbare committee member Graham Mafoko yesterday said the Harare giants have done their research and discovered it was tenable for evening matches to return to the domestic league. "We have been strongly considering playing the game at night because we have realised that our supporters do not come for the mid-week games probably because they are tied up with their work.

"So we are of the view that to get maximum support the match should take place in the evening. The supporters should be able to come after finishing their jobs and enjoy the game. "We have talked to the PSL and they said it's okay. We have also been given an assurance by the authorities not to worry much about the electricity.

"It's something different from what we have become used to. I don't remember when we last had these evening matches, but it's some years back. So it's something that we hope to bring back if we are successful with this one. We have analysed the costs and it's not something to be scared of," said Mafoko.

He said gate charges have remained unchanged with the cheapest ticket at $3. He said the Glamour Boys are also engaging PSL to get the green light to use POS machines for the sale of their tickets to evade the cash challenges facing the nation.

DeMbare are currently battling to clear their fixtures backlog as they find themselves trailing two games behind at this early stage of the season.

The match against Black Rhinos was postponed from Week Three when they were invited to play in the Independence Cup, which they later won after beating CAPS United and Highlanders.

But DeMbare have not been consistent in the league marathon where they have garnered seven points from five matches after winning two and drawing one.

Their last encounter against Highlanders was abandoned when the home supporters disrupted the game with scores tied 1-1 at Barbourfields. "Players and clubs in general should give the person in charge of the game room to execute his duties without undue interference. "In my opinion there was no basis for the acts of hooliganism. Football is a beautiful game and we all know that if you are aggrieved by certain decisions there are always channels to follow and not take the law into your own hands," said Mafoko.

Highlanders are expected to travel to Harare tomorrow for a league clash with troubled Harare City. Another interesting match is expected between former champions Chicken Inn and FC Platinum at Luveve tomorrow.

CAPS United will travel to ZPC Kariba on Thursday.

The giants also learnt yesterday that their former striker Simba Nhivi has joined Tanzanian outfit Singida United.

Nhivi was welcomed by Singida's Dutch coach Hans van der Pluijm at the weekend and will become the fourth Zimbabwean to sign for the club after Chicken Inn's Raphael Kutinyu and the DeMbare duo of Elisha Muroiwa and Wisdom Mutasa who are set to relocate next month.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City v Highlanders (NSS), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve),

Thursday: Dynamos v Black Rhinos (NSS), ZPC Kariba v CAPS United (Nyamhunga)