Ethiopia: Intervention Gaining Momentum Amidst Huge Trachoma Burden

The public-private partnership and intervention has prompted promising changes in the Amhara State which carries the highest burden of trachoma cases.

In this regard, the SAFE Strategy that includes components, surgery antibiotic, facial cleanliness and environmental improvements is being used as major weapon.

According to Carter Center, active trachoma among children aged 1-9 years dropped to 28 from 62.6 percent in the state. The backlog of patients suffering from Trachomatous Trichiasis , hazards stage of trachoma has also decreased to 240,810 from 643,904 which because of the intervention.

The state has come to be a symbol of change and has transferred from being one of the major hotbeds to change initiator. "We are sending trachoma to history book from scientific book," said Board of Trustee for the Carter Center, Jason Jimmy Carter.

However, the fight to eliminate the disease is far from over. "Other regional states are advancing very rapidly in eliminating the disease and this is what we should intensify," said Dr. Menbere Alemu, International Trachoma Initiative (ITI) Country Director.

"Supply of drug cannot address the problem once for all. Raising the awareness and sensitization of the people is far from over. We need to do more community mobilization," she added.

States that are enjoying interventions are more likely to achieve the target. Commitments vary from state to state and there must be strong coordination and similar determination towards realizing the global target, ITI Africa Regional Director Dr. Teshome Gebre on his part said.

Lauding the achievements made, the partners are hopeful that Ethiopia can end the disease within the timeframe set, but doubts remain to do so in some highly endemic places.

"The community mobilization is what triggers the achievements made in the state", Amhara State Health Bureau Deputy Head Buzuayew Gashaw said.

The state has to expand its best practices elsewhere. Sustainability comes when the disease is eliminated as it is no longer neglected with the government and partners showing increased commitment, stressed ITI, Director Dr. Paul Emerson.

On Sunday, the Amhara State in partnership with Lion's Carter Center Partnership launched the 18th round of Trachoma Treatment campaign at the historic town where Zithromax® drug would be dispatched to 61 districts expected to reach six million people.

The antibiotic drug treats active infection and eliminates the reservoir. Earlier before the campaign, about 19,631 teachers, school principals and district education office workers have been trained to assist the intervention.

Donated by Pfizer, the International trachoma Initiative under the Task Force for Global Health facilitated for the proper delivery of the drugs.

About 138,000 people have already lost their sight due to trachoma with nine million children aged between 1-9 years are thought to be infected in Ethiopia. The country is racing against time to take out the disease from the list of major public health problems by 2020.