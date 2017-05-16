Ethiopia: University Students Call for Govt Swift Measures On Governance Problems

Addis Ababa University students urged the government to take active measures on good governance problems.

In a discussion held Sunday at the university compound under the theme 'Youthhood and Unity of Ethiopia,' students raised their complaints on maladministration and red-tape in the country and ineffective curriculum in the education system.

One of the participants Shiferaw Mamo said the major cause for the large scale migration of the youth abroad includes the prevalence of red-tape bureaucracy in public service delivery along the economic factor.

The government should strive to improve the situation of governance especially by curbing red tape in public institution that may inflict annoyance and grievance.

Another participant Nahom Tekle expressed his dissatisfaction with the government for its flaws in creating job opportunities for fresh graduates as majority of governmental and non-governmental organizations require work experiences in their vacancies.

A student who is graduated being equipped with the necessary knowledge and skill should not suffer because of lack of job opportunities, he added.

For his part, Henok Kassahun noted that higher learning institutions curriculum needs to be revised for its ineffectiveness in delivering quality education.

According to him, besides the poor quality of services at the university, students are not getting the relevant knowledge as the curriculum favors for theory than practice.

Responding to students' questions, Federal and Pastoralists Development Affairs Minister and University Board Chairperson Kassa Teklebirhan said that since youths are the backbone of country's economy, the government would address their concerns.

He said that over the past 20 years the government has been trying to sustain peace and create better job opportunities. "Youths have been the primary focus of the incumbent," he said.

Despite the extensive efforts of the government, Kassa said, the rapid increase in the number of universities and fresh graduates resulted in huge demand and complaints in job creation.

However, he said, currently the government is working to increase job opportunities through small and micro institutions. Industrial parks that are under construction would also hire a large number of skilled manpower.

On the other hand, the government is taking strong measures on corrupt officials to alleviate maladministration. It is also trying to implement a transparent system to reduce red-tape, he noted.