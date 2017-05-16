Ethiopian Athletics Championship to Kick Off Today

The 46th Ethiopian Athletics championship will start today, Tuesday, at the Addis Ababa Stadium, the country's athletics governing body, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) announced in a press conference held on Friday.

According to the event organizers the tourney will come to a close the coming Sunday.

All in all the championship will draw athletes from nine regions, two administrative cities and 30 Addis Ababa clubs.

Veteran and Ethiopian international athletes like Tirunesh Dibaba, Kenenisa Bekele and others are expected to participate in this big national event.

Regarding this the technical director of the EAF, Dube Jilo said that the Ethiopian international athletes will take part in this big event. "This is the time for them to show their superior performance on home turf. The winners in this championship will represent the country in the 16th edition of World Athletics championship that will take place in London," Dube said.

According to him the championship also serves as a qualifying series for the World championship. "We expect new and young talents to emerge in this championship," he remarked.

The EAF President Haile Gebre-Selassie said that the federation has allotted 1.6 million birr to organize the 46th Ethiopian Athletics championship. "About 480 thousand birr is assigned for winners as prize money," Haile said.

According to Haile, for those who break the Ethiopian record the federation will award additional money prize.

Today's opening ceremony and the Sunday thrilling closing contest will be transmitted live on the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

The race include from 100m up to 10,000 meters. "The Ethiopian Championship doesn't include marathon. All the other events like high jump, long jump, and javelin throw, short and middle distance race up to 10, 000m will be carried out in the coming six days at the Addis Ababa stadium," Dube Jilo said during the Press Conference on Friday.

The federation also made it clear that random doping test will be taken before or after the race.

"The federation will strictly follow the rules of the world doping governing body, WADA, during the doping test. If anyone fail the doping test one will be punished as per the regulation of WADA and without doubt the strong Ethiopian regulation will also apply," Haile warned athletes to be clean.

We want the athletes to win using their own natural endurance, he concluded.