Zimbabwe: All - Star Reunion

Warriors' caretaker coach Norman Mapeza will tomorrow reunite with his former teammates at Turkish giants Galatasaray when some of the best foreign players to grace that country's Super League take part in a high-profile match to celebrate the 17th anniversary of the club's success in the UEFA Cup in 2000.

Galatasaray beat Arsenal 4-1 on penalties in the 2000 UEFA Cup final at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, to become the first Turkish side to win a European club title in a year in which they also won the UEFA Super Cup.

Mapeza, who is the FC Platinum gaffer, was part of the Galatasary side that featured in the '94/ 95 UEFA Champions League and on November 23, '93 in Istanbul, he played the full match as the Turkish side posted one of their best result in European football when they edged a star-studded Barcelona side 2-1 in a group match.

That Barcelona team featured the likes of Pep Guardiola, who is now the Manchester City coach, Dutch legend Ronald Koeman, who is now in charge of Everton, Brazilian superstar Romario, who scored the Spanish giants' goal that night in Istanbul, Bulgarian superstar Hristo Stoichkov and Jose Maria Bakelo.

Mapeza had also played the entire match for Galatasaray on September 28, 1994, in a goalless draw against Manchester United in another UEFA Champions League group match where Danish 'keeper Peter Schmeichel and Ryan Giggs who would become European champions five years later, featured in that match.

David Beckham and Gary Neville, who played in that Manchester United UEFA Cup final triumph over Bayern Munich in 1999, were on the bench that night in Istanbul while Paul Scholes -- unavailable for that final in '99 through suspension -- was also one of the United substitutes.

Mapeza, who left the country yesterday for his Istanbul reunion, will reunite with the likes of Georghe Hagi, the Romanian football legend known as the "Maradona of the Carpathian Mountains", who is one of the best players to wear the Galatasaray shirt.

The Turkish giants will bear all costs related to Mapeza's trip.

"I am writing to invite you to take part in a football match we hope will contribute to make a lasting difference in the lives of many men, women and children around the world," a letter co-signed by club president Cihan Sultanoğlu and United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS, Dursun Özbek, read.

"On May 17, 2017, Istanbul's Galatasaray Football Club will commemorate the proud day, 17 years ago, when it won the UEFA Cup Final. That day will also serve as a unique opportunity to celebrate with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the 17 Global Goals, which aim to end poverty, inequality and tackle climate change by 2030.

"Needless to say, we believe you are uniquely placed to make this match a great success and a successful public relations effort.

"Held at Türk Telekom Arena in the historic city of Istanbul, this will be the first in a series of matches organised around the world to raise both awareness and funds for improving the lives of thousands of people across the planet.

"By attending the game, not only will football fans get a unique chance to see Galatasaray Legends play a team of specially chosen international players, but they will also contribute to the greater good in what promises to be an unforgettable night.

"We are currently reaching out to a mix of A-list of legends and present players, and are pleased to invite you to play in this UNDP fund-raiser.

"Please note that although your presence is being solicited on a pro bono basis, your travel and 48-hour stay in Istanbul, along with any related events you may take part in on the margins of the match, will be entirely covered."

The events tomorrow have already generated a lot of interest in Turkey.

"Two of the best foreign footballers ever to have graced the Turkish Super League, Georghe Hagi and Alex de Souza will face each other for the first time in a friendly match on May 17, organised to celebrate the 17th anniversary of Galatasaray winning the UEFA Cup title in 2000," a publicity flier for the event says.

"With fans of Turkey's two biggest clubs and traditional arch-rivals, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, still arguing over who is the all-time best, Alex or Hagi, the event will include some other big names from Turkish football.

"Fenerbahçe fans adored Alex de Souza, who wore their jersey for eight long years, before he was shown the door by club chairman Aziz. Galatasaray, on the other hand, enjoyed major successes, including the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles, thanks to the left-footed magician, Georghe Hagi, who signed for the Lions in 1996, following a two-year stint at FC Barcelona.

"In Istanbul, he was very successful and became extremely popular among the club supporters. Hagi was an important member of the team that won four consecutive league titles. In 2000, at the age of 35, Hagi was at the pinnacle of his career, winning every possible trophy with Galatasaray.

"They won the UEFA Cup, after defeating Arsenal in the final, a match in which Hagi was sent off for punching Arsenal captain Tony Adams. The UEFA Cup win was followed by the capture of the European Super Cup title, with a historic win against Hagi's former club Real Madrid."