Ethiopia: The Ongoing Multipronged Thirst

opinion

Today most of our citizens are enthused to promote the country's economic, political and societal growth. Everyone is lending hands for the nation building efforts. Citizens are displaying astounding aspiration towards the country's overall development and to share from the possible outcomes .They have become forth coming in engaging and playing personal role When a given country develops and attains affluence, the benefit that accrues is not confined to individuals. It would be the amenities of the mass. And to ensure everyone's benefit, a conscious and heightened engagement on the country's developmental push is vital in every each discipline.

Citizens are playing a crucial role in their walks of life. For instance, peoples who are participating in the GERD and other mega projects, citizens who are working a lot on the health, society, politico economy and other sectors are important actors in the nation's journey to development.

While most of our citizens are working tenaciously for the growth of their motherland, there are also citizens who run counter to the tide. The current generation seems too tough for both, good and bad things. Hence youths need more care to be rational and well disciplined in order to be important engines in the the nation building process . Today, the world is coming close than ever. Cultures, contradictory to ours, may bait adolescents. Because of this some bad cultures may influence our adults to become more of a burden instead of essential power to the nation.

In the mean time, we are witnessing adults who carry and chew armful of chat as gum on the main street without any humiliation. Also smoking even in the office, public transport, and other stations is no uncommon thing. The situation is carelessly affecting the mass. The harm of being addicted is not confined to the doer, it as well affects the surrounding and people around. For example, smoking cigarette will affect others more than the smoker. Chewing to much chat will result in insanity.. Drinking a lot invites people to fight with peaceful citizens.

Therefore, it should be our responsibility to do away with such untoward habit. And changing the addicted adult into a well disciplined and important work engine is a blessed act. It is profitable in two ways: the first is gaining mental satisfaction. Nudging someone out from addiction and helping him lead a peaceful life is gratifying. The second one is about remolding the country's citizen from useless burdens to parents and country to important task forces of the national development process.

On the other hand, the country requires its children more in order to continue the developmental push within the same stream. And among the country's citizens those that comprise the higher number lie in the middle or adult age bracket. They are capable of and expected to play their contribution to the nation building task.

Therefore,by any means, everyone should be inspired and engaged in the country's top priority area. Here it is worth mentioning that the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is waiting for the citizens' great contribution as it is being constructed only by Ethiopia's experts, wealth and labor. It doesn't lean on outside support.

According to the Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD, till now, the office has managed to collect some 9 billion Birr out of the pledged through various means. Such funds from volunteers, sale of bonds, sale of lottery, text for 8100A and others are among the means to collect the money. However, the engagement of citizens to the GERD is not limited with finance. Rather citizens are extending labor contribution. Today about thousands of Ethiopians are found at the dam, stamping their finger print on it. Citizens who avail expertise are not few. Including the master engineer there are designers, mapping professionals, soil expertise, mechanics, coordinators and so on. This shows that the people of the country are doing their best to hasten nation's development.

Not only the GERD, currently, citizens are engaging in other mega projects and through other areas in their respective work field. From this participation they are gaining crucial experience, earning money (raising their income) furthermore they are upholding their motherland.

Therefore, it is a wise plan to reinforce the developmental push, to play personal role and to have mental satisfaction for being one part of the nation building process. Let the future be a rosy one.