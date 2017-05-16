15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Meets Transport Minister, Service Chiefs Over Maritime Security

By Isiaka Wakili

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with some security chiefs and Transport minister over safety on the country's waterways.

The closed-door meeting was attended by Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali; Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Abayomi Olonishakin.

Addressing State House correspondents after the closed-door session, Dan-Ali said the meeting deliberated on maritime security.

According to him, the Federal Government has done a lot to save many communities of oil pipeline bombings and oil theft.

The minister said: "It was a pending issue of FEC meeting that we wanted to resolve on maritime surveillance and it has been resolved.

"The Acting President has been meeting with the communities. We have been able to save many communities of oil pipeline bombings and oil theft. It is a big achievement and I believe that the Acting president has been doing well in that direction."

