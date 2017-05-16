16 May 2017

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Court Found Former Senior Opposition Figure Yonatan Tesfaye Guilty of Terrorism Charges

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Addis Fortune
Yonatan Tesfaye, former opposition Blue Party public relations chief (file photo).

The Federal High court fourth criminal bench has today passed a guilty verdict against Yonatan Tesfaye, former opposition Blue Party public relations head.

Yonatan was first arrested in December 2015, barely a month after the first wave of a year-long #Oromoprotests erupted. He was held incommunicado during the pre-trial weeks and was subsequently charged in May 2016 under Ethiopia's infamous anti-terrorism proclamation (ATP).

Yonatan has been defending the charges against him since then. The charges of 'encouragement of terrorism', stipulated under article six of the ATP, were largely drawn from his Facebook activism during the protests. According to article six of the ATP, "Whosoever publishes or causes the publication of a statement that is likely to be understood by some or all of the members of the public to whom it is published as a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducements to them to the commission or preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism... " is subject to terrorism charges.

He had presented several defense witnesses, including prominent opposition party leaders from the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), Bekele Gerba and Dr. Merera Gudina, who are in jail at the time of their testimony fighting charges of terrorism and multiple criminal charges respectively, and journalist Eskendir Nega, who is serving 18 years in prison for terrorism-related charges.

In addition, Yonatan's close friend Ephrem Tayachew, his father Tesfaye Regassa, and his sister Gedamnesh Tesfaye as well as academicians from the Addis Abeba University (AAU), including the outspoken philosopher Dr. Dagnachew Assefa and Dr. Yaqob Hailemariam have all appeared in court to testify in defense of Yonatan's innocence.

However, this morning the court in its verdict overruled all defense testimonials by upholding prosecutors' accusations. Yonatan's sentencing is adjourned to May 25.

Yonatan could face from ten to 20 years rigorous prison term in a federal prison; however, the court ruled that he can appeal for a minimum sentence.

More on This

Politician Faces Death Sentence Over Facebook Posts

RIGHTS groups have demanded the release of a prominent critic of the Ethiopian government facing a possible death… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.