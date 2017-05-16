Nigeria: Giants, Kings Maintain 100 Percent Record At Cbl Basketball Tourney

Lagos — Yaounde Giants and Eko Kings won their second games on Sunday in the ongoing CBL May Madness tournament in Lagos to maintain one hundred percent record, having won their opening games on Saturday.

Giants captained by Christian Bayang defeated Lagos City Stars 92-64 in the first of the two matches played on Sunday. The experienced guard shot 11 points to hand the Cameroonian team their second straight win. The crowd favourite and Giants point guard Jones Esters led scoring on both sides hitting 27 points. The American shot 87.5 from the free throw line. Prinsloo who shot 24 points led City Stars.

Kings defeated Abidjan Raiders 71-61.

Meanwhile, hostilities will resume today after yesterday rest day as Eko Kings take on Lagos Warriors from 7pm in the only match of the day at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. The Kings have won their two games while the Warriors will be looking to get their first win this Pan African tournament set across Lagos, Yaounde and Libreville.

Players from about 11 African countries and other continents are in Lagos for the pro basketball jams.