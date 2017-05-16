Lesotho King Letsie Hails Mugabe's 'Wise Guidance and Astute Leadership'

Photo: The Herald

King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho, left, and President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Lesotho's King Letsie III has praised Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, for his "wise guidance and astute leadership", which he said helped bring "political stability" to the mountain kingdom, state media reported on Tuesday.

According to The Herald, Letsie said this during a banquet hosted in his honour by Mugabe at the state house.

Letsie was currently on a four day state visit to Zimbabwe.

"Your guidance and leadership in bringing back normalcy, stability and legitimacy to the monarch and other institutions will never be forgotten by our people... For all this, we can only say thank you," the king was quoted as saying.

Mugabe, on the other hand, said that the visit by Letsie was a "clear demonstration of the desire by Zimbabwe to maintain warm relations with Lesotho", said a report by the state broadcaster, ZBC.

The two countries shared a history that dated back to the days of the liberation struggle in which Lesotho played an important role towards Zimbabwe's independence, Mugabe said.

Lesotho was set to hold its general election on June 3.

