16 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Comedian Churchill Gets Emotional as He Eulogises his Late Dad

Photo: Churchill
Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill.
By Evelyne Musambi

Sunday’s edition of Churchill Show was emotion filled as the host Daniel Ndambuki eulogised his late father.

Churchill said a member of the audience in a wheelchair reminded him of his late father who never lived to see him on stage.

“You see that wheelchair you are seated on, my father used to ride one like that, exactly, so I never saw my dad walk,” said Churchill.

He asked the disabled man what he wanted and the father of two said he just needed anything that could change his life.

BROKE DOWN

The host then called on Nakuru governor Kinuthia Mbugua who was in attendance to help the disabled man.

The governor announced that he would provide Sh100, 000 to help the man who owns a weighing scale change his life.

“Your son, someone has decided to take him to school. Someone else has taken your daughter to educate them for the rest of their lives,” said a teary Churchill.

After the announcement some of the audience members broke down in tears as they sung a worship song by the show’s guest artiste Pastor Anthony Musembi.

