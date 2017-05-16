13 May 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: GIZ Ethiopia Gets a New Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

Matthias Rompel, former GIZ Malawi country director since 2014, becomes GIZ Ethiopia country director as of May 8, 2017, replacing Axel Klaphake, who was in the post for the past two years.

"I am very excited about my new assignment, and I will focus on achieving tangible, and sustainable results. GIZ is highly committed to shaping a future worth living for people in Ethiopia," Rompel said upon the handover.

On behalf of the German government's development cooperation with Ethiopia, GIZ has been working in Ethiopia since 1964. German cooperation with Ethiopia through GIZ focuses on technical assistance work in the sectors of sustainable land management and food security, labour market oriented education and training and on the conservation of biodiversity.

With previous experience working in Africa, Matthias Rompel is a sociologist by profession and has been working in international cooperation for the past 20 years.

Ethiopia

Former Opposition Figure Tesfaye Convicted on Terrorism Charges

The Federal High court fourth criminal bench has today passed a guilty verdict against Yonatan Tesfaye, former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.