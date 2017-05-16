Ethiopia: GIZ Ethiopia Gets a New Boss

Matthias Rompel, former GIZ Malawi country director since 2014, becomes GIZ Ethiopia country director as of May 8, 2017, replacing Axel Klaphake, who was in the post for the past two years.

"I am very excited about my new assignment, and I will focus on achieving tangible, and sustainable results. GIZ is highly committed to shaping a future worth living for people in Ethiopia," Rompel said upon the handover.

On behalf of the German government's development cooperation with Ethiopia, GIZ has been working in Ethiopia since 1964. German cooperation with Ethiopia through GIZ focuses on technical assistance work in the sectors of sustainable land management and food security, labour market oriented education and training and on the conservation of biodiversity.

With previous experience working in Africa, Matthias Rompel is a sociologist by profession and has been working in international cooperation for the past 20 years.