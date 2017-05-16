West Africa: Ecowas Chair Condemns Violence in Côte d'Ivoire

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, has condemned the acts of violence which are being perpetrated by mutinous soldiers in Côte d'Ivoire in their demand for compensation allegedly promised them by their government.

In a statement issued Monday, May 15 in Monrovia, President Sirleaf, acting on behalf of the ECOWAS Authority, called on the mutineers to end their shootings and threats to civilian lives, remove the roadblocks which obstruct the free movement of people and the conduct of normal commercial activities in cities and towns.

She admonished them to return to their barracks and resume negotiations for their compensation peacefully.

The ECOWAS Chair renewed the firm commitment of all ECOWAS Member States to the maintenance of peace and stability in the community, which are indispensable for the achievement of the aspirations of the ECOWAS citizens for their development.

President Sirleaf urged the mutineers to fulfill their obligation to protect the citizens of Côte d'Ivoire and to refrain from any actions which could result in further deaths and injuries.

She further called on them to maintain the peace and tranquility which Ivoirians and citizens of other countries of the West African sub-region have enjoyed for many years and continue to work concertedly to preserve.