South Africa: Zambia's Opposition Leader Acquitted On One Charge, Still Faces Treason Charges

Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been acquitted of using insulting language on police officers, but he still faces treason charges, reports said on Monday.

Hichilema was arrested in April after he allegedly obstructed President Edgar Lungu's official limousine, as both men travelled to a traditional event in Zambia's Western province.

Hichilema was accused of endangering Lungu's life when his own convoy allegedly refused to give way to the presidential motorcade in the high-speed incident on a main road on April 8.

Police who went to arrest him at his home claimed that he insulted them using words such as "idiots" etc, said the Zambian Observer.

In court, he was also accused of trying to overthrow the government between October and April.

He has been held in custody for more than a month.

According to BBC, the recent acquittal by the magistrate's court could have a bearing on the treason.

Source: News24