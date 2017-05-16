Tanzania: UK Charity Set to Mentor Schools in Remote Areas

Arusha — UK Education Charity, Goodall Foundation will team up with the government in carrying out projects to renovate education infrastructure in order to create good learning environment in primary schools.

Briefing reporters here shortly before his departure, the Foundation's chairman Andrew Goodall said preparations were on course to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training on the projects.

"The government has assured me of maximum cooperation while executing the projects in the country," said the British entrepreneur-cumphilanthropist who was on tour with his family in the country.

During his tour, Mr Goodall held talks with four top ministerial officials, namely: Deputy Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Engineer Stella Manyanya; Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba; Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries William Ole Nasha; and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) George Simbachawene.

On his part, Mr Simbachawene expressed gratitude to the businessman for donating 2,400 desks to Arusha Region last year, noting that the donation was in support of a special campaign by President John Magufuli to address shortage of desks in primary schools across the country.

"The government will accord him cooperation in executing the projects to repair school buildings," he said. Last year alone, the Goodall Foundation spent about 2.9bn/- in education projects within the country.

Before it was formally launched as a charity last September , the Foundation worked with charitable and university partners to design and deliver a "head teacher mentoring programme" for educators working in the country's remote regions.

The project began in January, 2016 when some 60 head teachers and government officers attended a conference in Loliondo, northern Tanzania, specifically to help "drive up educational outcomes and to identify key challenges facing schools and school heads in this area."

Among them, 12 of the school heads also attended an intensive session at the University of Brighton.

Six months later, 60 head teachers and academic officers attended a two-day mentoring workshop in Karatu, Tanzania, facilitated by Professor David Stephens from the University of Brighton and Doina Fleana, a renowned international trainer from Romania.