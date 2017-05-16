16 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Improve Markets Conditions - Representatives

By Iddy Mwema

Zanzibar — Members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives yesterday decried over 'unhealthy' conditions in most of markets in Zanzibar.

According to them (House Representatives) unhygienic conditions endanger health of customers and traders.

"Despite local traders paying 400 shillings taxes per person every day, conditions of our markets are in bad and dirty state especially times of heavy rains," said Mr Jaku Hashim Ayoub (Paje).

In his response, the deputy minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments, Shamata Shaame Khamis said the government has already set aside funds to repair the markets that are in dirty conditions.

The minister, however, revealed that over population is among major reasons as to why most of the markets are dirty, said plans are afoot to improve market infrastructures to accommodate the current demands

