16 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Witchcraft Scares Medics At Health Centre in Nkasi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peti Siyame i

Nkasi — Nkasi District Commissioner (DC) in Rukwa Region Said Mtanda has threatened to transfer all ten health workers at Wampembe Health Centre along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika should the residents continue bewitching them.

The DC issued the warning over the weekend when he addressed the Nkasi District full council meeting in Namanyere Town, threatening further that if the incidents persist, he will not hesitate to close down the health facility at the precinct and transfer all employees to other work stations.

Mr Mtanda said the medical personnel at the health facility reportedly fall down and faint once they reach their work station.

He however warned that should it be established that the employees have fabricated the story, they will equally face the wrath of law. "Government leaders in Wampembe village must meet elders in the precinct and health workers from the centre to address this problem, permanently.

The story goes that the health workers are bewitched and once they are at work, they feel dizzy and fall down, some even faint," charged the DC.

Wampembe Ward Councilor Benezeth Kisoli, speaking to the 'Daily News' on the sidelines of the meeting, refuted the witchcraft claims, accusing the workers of framing up the story because they are unwilling to work at that station for reasons best known to them.

He further charged that health workers at the facility have fabricated the story to protect one of the employee who stands charged with embezzlement of over 4m/-, which were contributed by residents through the Community Health Fund, as a result denying the facility an access to drugs for a year.

He further said that the village leadership has already met the elders who have strongly denied the story of bewitching the medics.

The acting Village Executive Officer Faustine Wakulichamba said it was difficult to authenticate the story, which elders themselves admit that it happened in the past.

Tanzania

Zanzibar President Pledges Relief to Ease Ravages of Rain

Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has pledged his government's resolve to repair infrastructure damaged by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.