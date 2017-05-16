Tanzania: Witchcraft Scares Medics At Health Centre in Nkasi

Nkasi — Nkasi District Commissioner (DC) in Rukwa Region Said Mtanda has threatened to transfer all ten health workers at Wampembe Health Centre along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika should the residents continue bewitching them.

The DC issued the warning over the weekend when he addressed the Nkasi District full council meeting in Namanyere Town, threatening further that if the incidents persist, he will not hesitate to close down the health facility at the precinct and transfer all employees to other work stations.

Mr Mtanda said the medical personnel at the health facility reportedly fall down and faint once they reach their work station.

He however warned that should it be established that the employees have fabricated the story, they will equally face the wrath of law. "Government leaders in Wampembe village must meet elders in the precinct and health workers from the centre to address this problem, permanently.

The story goes that the health workers are bewitched and once they are at work, they feel dizzy and fall down, some even faint," charged the DC.

Wampembe Ward Councilor Benezeth Kisoli, speaking to the 'Daily News' on the sidelines of the meeting, refuted the witchcraft claims, accusing the workers of framing up the story because they are unwilling to work at that station for reasons best known to them.

He further charged that health workers at the facility have fabricated the story to protect one of the employee who stands charged with embezzlement of over 4m/-, which were contributed by residents through the Community Health Fund, as a result denying the facility an access to drugs for a year.

He further said that the village leadership has already met the elders who have strongly denied the story of bewitching the medics.

The acting Village Executive Officer Faustine Wakulichamba said it was difficult to authenticate the story, which elders themselves admit that it happened in the past.